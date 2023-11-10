Shooting near Frenchman Street leaves one person injured, police say
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Frenchmen and Chartres Streets Thursday evening.
Early reports indicate an adult male suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital by EMS.
The call was received at 6:31 p.m. The incident was confirmed at 6:45 pm.
No additional information is available at this time.
