Shooting near Frenchman Street leaves one person injured, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Frenchmen and Chartres Streets Thursday evening.

Early reports indicate an adult male suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

The call was received at 6:31 p.m. The incident was confirmed at 6:45 pm.

No additional information is available at this time.

