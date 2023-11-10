Test of Faith: North Shore girl recovering after rare, hereditary stomach cancer surgery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The new school year brought about a fresh start for the Holley family as they conquer an incredibly rare, and sometimes deadly, hereditary stomach cancer.

Heading into the holiday season, Ava Holley is a healthy 12-year-old girl after undergoing a life-changing surgery in June.

Just weeks before the surgery, FOX 8 spoke with Ava, who said she was terrified of the procedure and afraid that she wouldn’t survive.

In June, doctors at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis performed a seven-hour surgery to remove Ava’s stomach and more than 120 lymph nodes in an effort to eliminate the cancer that had taken root in her young body. The surgery involves attaching the esophagus to the small intestine to allow small portions of food to be eaten and digested.

Unfortunately, diffused gastric cancer is hereditery, caused by the CDH1 gene, and both Ava’s father, Corey, and her older sister, Zoey, also battled the same disease. They had their stomachs removed within the last two years. While her family members faced life threatening complications, Ava’s mom says her operation went smoothly. Her doctor was amazed.

North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed

“He looked at her and he looked at us, looked at Corey and he’s like, ‘This is how a surgery is supposed to go. This is how it’s supposed to happen.’ and we were like whew, yeah,” Ava’s mother Heather explained.

RELATED STORIES

North Shore 5th grader becomes third person in family diagnosed with rare stomach cancer requiring life-changing surgery

Father, two daughters diagnosed with rare stomach cancer within months of each other

Ava says the first few days of recovery were hard.

“It was tough like walking for the first time and learning how to eat normally,” she says. “They taught me to stand up straight and breathe with this little tool that they gave us.”

But her recovery was not without its challenges. She underwent a period of post-surgery recovery including a week-long hospital stay due to a series infection.

“It almost took her until the end of July, right before school, because she really didn’t want to eat again,” Heather said. “I had to tell her, if you don’t eat, the bad thing is you’re going to have to have a feeding tube.”

Buoyed by the strength of her family, Ava started eating again and was ready to start school on time in August.

North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed

“She’s really done wonderfully considering all that she’s had to deal with in the summer,” Ava’s teacher Molly Spring said.

Ava says her friends played a pivotal role in helping her through difficult times and encouraged her to keep going.

Ava now maintains a unique dietary routine, eating several small meals through the day to avoid getting sick. Her body is now cancer-free and her family share a unique bond as three cancer survivors living without sotmachs.

Heather says this test of faith has only made their family stronger.

“That’s what a lot of people ask us, ‘do you think this would’ve torn you apart?’ And I’m like no, if anything, we don’t want to be without each other,” Heather Holley said.

The battle isn’t over yet for the Holley family. Moving forward, regular checkups will be necessary to monitor for any signs of cancer returning, considering the CDH1 gene can cause other cancers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.