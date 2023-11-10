Wedding gown made from WWII parachute donated to national museum

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The stories of the men and women who served in WWII and their families slowly disappear.

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, less than 120,000 of the more than 16 million Americans who served in the war are alive.

Recently, a WWII widow traveled more than 1,400 miles from New York to New Orleans to preserve a piece of history.

For most brides, their wedding dress is almost as important as the big day.

“I wore the gown October 5, 1947. I married Nicholas John Cilberti,” said 98-year-old Antoinette Cilberti.

Cilberti, affectionately known as Toni to her family and friends recalls just how special her 76-year-old gown is.

“It has a train and it is made of a nylon parachute of WWII, not silk, nylon. Which was discovered much later that nylon is lighter in weight and stronger than silk. When we went to war with the Japanese, there was no more silk available,” she said.

Cilberti’s future mother-in-law stitched her gown during a time when it was common for families to be resourceful.

“His mother offered to make the gown and this is it,” Cilberti said as she was holding her gown. “She has an attached slip with the ruffle on the bottom and blue ribbons all around. It has a train and it also... she used the cording from the parachute. We braided that and put it around the neckline and the hemline for stability.”

Antoinette and Nicholas John Cilberti's wedding on Oct. 5, 1947. (WVUE)

Her husband Nicholas brought the parachute home after his plane was shot down and crash-landed over the Philippine Islands. No one on board used their parachutes. Cilberti said five people survived and one died.

“I often wonder why did he bring the parachute home. I think it’s because, in the back of his mind, the parachute had something to do with the crash landing. Anyway, he came home with it and the rest is history,” she said.

Cilberti remembers her husband as a jokester and a good dancer, but truth be told, she was initially not looking for a boyfriend, much less a husband.

“Carmel was my best girlfriend,” Cilberti said. “She said to me one day, ‘how come you don’t write to my brother?’ I said, ‘Are you kidding me? We don’t get along. We don’t like each other.’ She really coersed me and said ‘if you don’t write to my brother, I’m not going to write to your brother anymore.’ I said ‘okay, [you] write to your brother and tell him to send me a letter and I’ll respond.’”

Eventually, Cilberti anticipated her pen pal’s letters.

“When he came home, he called and asked me on a date. I thought oh my God, what am I going to do? Writing letters is one thing, but going out on a date is something else,” Cilberti said.

A year and a half after dating, the pair married in New York State. Cilberti wore her handmade gown, full of much history.

“I’ll never forget. I was so proud of that gown,” Cilberti said. “I strutted down the aisle of St. Joseph Episcopal Church. I was so thrilled. I didn’t want to send it to the cleaners. I put it in the bathtub and did it myself. I didn’t put it in the dryer. I rolled it in several towels, air dried it, and that was it.”

After her wedding, she boxed away her gown until a recent conversation with friends.

“Frank, he boldly spoke up and said ‘oh no, Toni, that it should be in the National World War II Museum in New Orleans!’ I looked at him and said, ‘Oh of course.’ He was serious and he asked my permission to contact the museum on my behalf,” she said.

To her surprise, the National World War II Museum was interested in her dress.

“When I think about this gown, I think about how this is an implement of warfare. It’s a tool of survival and it becomes a lasting legacy of friendship and romance that’s forged during a very uncertain time. For me, it shows how much WWII upended American society and impacted personal relationships, friendships, and family dynamics,” said Chase Tomlin, an associate curator at the National World War II Museum.

Every month, three to four hundred artifact donors contact the museum looking for a place to preserve their veteran’s memories and experiences.

“It is a very intimate experience,” Tomlin said. “We prompt people to tell us stories, all stories, antidotes, what they remember about their veterans - if that’s their parents, grandparents, sibling. For them, it means the world that a national institution like this would consider taking care of it. When we agree to take something into our collection, we’re essentially telling that person that we will be the stewards of that material in perpetuity. We will take care of it forever as long as this museum is around.”

Although it is hard to part with her gown, Cilberti said she’s humbled and honored the museum accepted it.

“This is an item that meant a lot to him and he knew that his very survival could depend on it. At the end of the war, it becomes the gown that his wife is wearing at their wedding ceremony. It’s very special,” Tomlin said.

Cilberti also donated her husband’s dog tags and some of the letters they penned. At this time, the museum is considering how they will showcase Cilberti’s gown and other dresses made from similar materials.

