Wendy’s offers free nuggets every Wednesday for the rest of the year

(CNN) – Wendy’s is giving away chicken nuggets every Wednesday for the rest of the year.

The six-piece nuggets are free with any app purchase through the Wendy’s app or online.

The restaurant is also bringing back its seasonal treat this month.

Starting Nov. 14, customers will be able to order the Peppermint Frosty, which will replace the Pumpkin Spice Frosty that dropped in September.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s has been offering “Free Fries Fridays” on its app with a minimum $1 purchase.

Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts on Monday to the first 500 customers on Monday to celebrate World Kindness Day.

Analysts say inflation has left fast food customers hungry for bargains, and they say there’s no better deal than something for free.

