We’re in a rainier pattern but it’s next week that looks to bring a soaker

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It looks like our wishes for rain are coming true. The next week should put a dent in the drought monitor. So, grab the rain gear and have your FOX 8 weather app handy to monitor those passing showers.

Look for cloudy skies on Friday with a few passing showers as a cold front sweeps through from the north. Highs will return to the low to mid 70s.

Tonight, showers are likely with lows staying relatively warm and in the upper 60s to around 70.

The weekend will be filled with overcast skies and a few spotty showers as highs return to the upper 60s to lower 70s.

First Alert Mon & Tues

We’re watching a low that will form in the western Gulf early next week. It’ll bring slow moving and soaking rain by Monday and Tuesday. Some rain could be heavy. Early guidance suggests we could see several inches of rain and gusty wind.

We’re monitoring the flood threat since the rain could pool in low lying areas. We’ll know more as the low forms over the weekend and heads in our direction.

