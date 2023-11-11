City council members grill the city attorney over lawyers for the NOPD consent decree

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City Hall’s top attorney went before the city council on Friday (Nov. 10) to discuss her department’s budget for the incoming year.

Doneshia Turner is the city attorney.

“The law department continues to make steady progress in making offers of payment on outstanding settlements and judgment,” she said.

But the discussion soon turned to outside attorneys related to the NOPD consent decree that the city hired.

Councilman Joe Giarrusso and some other city council members said they are not being kept in the loop by the external legal team.

“We are not being consulted front-end on important litigation that affects the city, that is being dragged out and I am saying this is been preceding your term in office and we’re fed up with it,” said Giarrusso.

J.P. Morrell is the council president.

“The level of disrespect from outside counsel reflects the level of disrespect from the city attorney, that’s a fact,” said Morrell.

Helena Moreno, vice president of the council, also questioned Turner.

“Has anyone ever instructed outside counsel either from the law department or from the mayor’s team to your knowledge not to communicate with the city council? And remember you’re under oath,” said Moreno.

Turner replied, No. I don’t think I’m under oath but no.”

Further, she said, “To my knowledge, no one has ever told outside counsel not to communicate with you all regarding the consent decree. As a matter of fact, without divulging any confidential information the administration does not take an active role in the litigation regarding the consent decree.”

That led Moreno to follow up with a question.

“Who’s guiding then which direction we want to go in when it comes to the consent decree then in our filing when you just said that no one from the mayor’s team is weighing in and we’re certainly not really able to weigh in?” she said.

Turner said the administration is letting the legal team handle the consent decree.

“What I’m saying is, no one from the administration is micro-managing the consent decree. After we filed the motion to terminate the consent decree the administration just continued to let outside counsel go down that path of terminating the consent decree,” said Turner. “So, who we do routinely have conversations with all the time regarding the consent decree is NOPD, NOPD leadership at every turn. So every time we file something NOPD knows about it.”

Moreno asked, “So moving forward you commit to instructing our executive counsel before there are filings to consult with the city council before doing so?”

Turner replied, “It would have to be in executive session.”

Giarrusso objected to the idea of an executive session with the city’s external legal team. He said that would mean the lawyers could bill more for having to come to city hall.

“Here is how it should work: Dear Mayor, dear city attorney, dear council members, this is our plan of action, will you please. If you were worried that we’re going to respond and you don’t want something and we leak it, that’s too bad, it is. I’m the client, I can waive the privilege if I want to, so I’m not going to do this executive session stuff,” said Giarrusso.

And he told Turner the lawyers need to know that they have an obligation to both branches of city government.

“And that you need to keep both apprised,” said Giarusso.

She answered, “We will certainly work on that.”

But Giarrusso is looking for certainty.

“We’re looking for it done, not trying,” he said.

