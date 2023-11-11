BBB Accredited Business
Cloudy, cooler weekend with passing showers; heavy rain possible at start of work week

By Hannah Gard
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A gloomy weekend is in store with cooler temperatures and cloud cover.

Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s each day, with scattered showers possible mainly Saturday morning.

A Gulf low will form near southern Texas at the end of the weekend before moving northeast along the coastline. By Monday evening, we will start to see showers and periods of heavy rain before the rainfall increases through Tuesday.

Rain totals from 3-5 inches are possible across the area. Localized flooding might become an issue with heavy showers.

Gusty easterly winds will accompany the low, which could result in coastal flooding on east-facing beaches.

