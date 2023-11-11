Cloudy and mainly dry on Sunday with a coastal low to bring heavy rain next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Make sure the umbrella is handy. While you may not need it for Sunday, part of this week will bring soaking rain and much-needed moisture for wildfire and drought relief.

Sunday will stay overcast as our thick cloud deck doesn’t look to be moving anytime soon. Highs will return to the lower 70s with around a 20 percent chance for a passing shower.

A Gulf low will develop early Monday and move into our area throughout the day bringing soaking rain and strong easterly winds. That easterly wind direction may bring higher than normal tides Monday and into Tuesday. Heads up to those along the eastern facing shorelines as you may see some coastal flooding with this low.

Tuesday will stay wet and gloomy all day as rain will stay steady and at times become heavy. We have a low-end chance for inland flooding. It isn’t a high concern but it can’t be ruled out if we get more rain than our very dry land can handle. The drier the ground, the easier for heavy rain to runoff.

The rain should slowly pull away on Wednesday, but we shouldn’t see the sun again until we get into Friday.

Highs will remain cool to start the new week with only the mid 60s under the clouds and rain. We’ll slowly rebound to the lower 70s by Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.