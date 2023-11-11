BBB Accredited Business
No. 20 Tulane survives scare from visiting Tulsa, 24-22

Tulane tight end Alex Bauman (87) celebrates a touchdown against Tulsa with quarterback Michael...
Tulane tight end Alex Bauman (87) celebrates a touchdown against Tulsa with quarterback Michael Pratt, left, and offensive lineman Sincere Haynesworth, Saturday (Nov. 11) at Yulman Stadium. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane rolled up its ninth win of the season Saturday (Nov. 11) at Yulman Stadium, but not before a second-half struggle with a three-win Tulsa team.

The No. 20-ranked Green Wave (9-1) never trailed after jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter, but had to sweat out a 24-22 victory after giving up a touchdown with 3:05 to play.

Nevertheless, it was the eighth consecutive victory for Tulane. The Green Wave’s last four victories have come by a combined 14 points, despite being double-digit favorites in each game.

Tulane running back Makhi Hughes led the way again, rushing for 131 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt completed just 16 of 29 passes for 194 yards and another TD, but also was intercepted once.

Tulane, trying to defend its American Athletic Conference title and return to a second straight major New Year’s Day bowl game, ran its conference record to 6-0. The Golden Hurricane fell to 3-7 with the loss, including a 1-5 record in the conference.

Tulane entered the game ranked No. 23 in the College Football Playoff selection committee rankings.

Coach Willie Fritz’s team jumped to an early 14-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Hughes and a 39-yard Pratt TD pass to Alex Bauman in the first quarter.

Tulsa responded with two second-quarter scores, cutting the deficit to 14-10 on an 8-yard TD pass from Kirk Francis to Kamdyn Benjamin and a 37-yard field goal by Chase Meyer.

Tulane jolted the crowd awake starting the second half, as Shedro Louis returned Tulsa’s kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and 21-10 lead.

Tulsa chipped away at that lead, cutting the margin to 21-16 as Meyer kicked a 30-yard field goal with 5:55 left in the third quarter and a 47-yarder with 13:59 left in the fourth.

Tulane kicker Valentino Ambrosio nailed a 30-yard field goal with 9:29 to play to make it a 24-16 edge. But Braylon Braxton found Benjamin with a 4-yard touchdown pass with 3:05 left.

Tulsa went for a 2-point conversion that would have tied the game, but Tulane successfully defended against another Braxton pass attempt.

The Green Wave have won 20 of their past 23 games, including a landmark victory over USC in last season’s Cotton Bowl.

