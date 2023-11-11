NOLA artists sweep Best Regional Roots Music Album Grammy nominations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans artists sweep the Grammy nominations in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category.

“We’ve got to win the Grammy and then we’ve got to do it again. You know,” said Aurelien Barnes, The Rumble.

Buckwheat Zydeco Junior and the legendary Ils Sont Partis Band for “New Beginnings,” Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers for “Live at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival,” the Lost Bayou Ramblers and the Louisiana Philharmonic nominated for “Live: Orpheum Theater Nola,” “Made in New Orleans” by the New Breed Brass Band, the New Orleans Nightcrawlers for “Too Much to Hold”, and The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. for “Live at The Maple Leaf.”

“We set out with a goal in mind to literally like represent the city and do it in a way that no one else has done,” said Joseph Boudreaux, The Rumble.

Boudreaux and bandmate Aurelien Barnes said it was a live album recorded at The Maple Leaf Bar.

“We basically wanted to show the world who The Rumble is in the most authentic way which is a live show.”

“It’s not just music. Like we have a show that you have to feel, and you have to see.”

“All of your senses are going to be satisfied after you experience the Rumble.”

Repping New Orleans culture center stage at the highest level is what they set out to do. They said it’s an honor and a huge responsibility.

“It’s big for New Orleans culture, awareness about Mardi Gras, Indian culture, black mask and Indian culture. And spreading our culture around the world and being recognized in a positive way when there’s so many negative things going on.”

For The Rumble, it’s all about putting in the work and working together.

“If we can continue to produce and can continue to be creative and continue to push the envelope on this on what we’re doing here with the Rumble, then that’s really what’s going to be the most rewarding.”

New Breed Brass Band’s leader and snare drummer Jenard Andrews comes from a long line of musicians and even worked with his uncle Trombone Shorty on the record to make it clean, tight, and grandma-approved.

“If we were able to get her moving that’s inspiring right there,” said Jenard Andrews, New Breed Brass Band’s Leader & snare drummer.

“My grandmother was a big inspiration to us during this album and the making of the album, she was there when we were recording it. She even gave, she titled the first track of it. It’s called Come on Out. And she titled that. And today, two years ago today my grandmother passed away,” Andrews said.

Andrews said he and his bandmates are so excited. When he heard the news, his heart was beating out of his chest. The announcement also came the day before his 33rd birthday, the greatest gift. Music is what he was born into and born to do.

“I grew up in the Treme neighborhood and that neighborhood was rich with music. Like I could walk outside my house to a second line any given time. Any given day...it was just music all the time. I was really born in it. Immersed in it,” Andrews said.

The Grammys will occur on February 4, 2024, at 7 p.m.

