North shore DA Warren Montgomery dies at 67 after cancer fight

Warren Montgomery, district attorney for St. Tammany and Washington parishes, was diagnosed...
Warren Montgomery, district attorney for St. Tammany and Washington parishes, was diagnosed with kidney and lung cancer in September 2019.(WVUE)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two-term north shore District Attorney Warren Montgomery has died at age 67, his office announced Saturday (Nov. 11).

The notification was made by Collin Sims, Montgomery’s First Assistant in the 22nd Judicial District DA’s office, which prosecutes criminal cases in St. Tammany and Washington parishes.

“It is with tremendous sadness that I report the passing of District Attorney Warren Montgomery,” Sims said in a statement. “The family will issue a statement over the coming days.”

No cause of death was cited, but Montgomery told Fox 8 in February 2020 that he had undergone major surgery after being diagnosed with kidney and lung cancer in September 2019. His left kidney was removed, and Montgomery continued undergoing specialized treatment at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Montgomery said his experience taught him the value of life and the importance of annual checkups and kidney scans.

“Get your physical and kidney scan, especially if you’re male between 60 and 65,” he said in February 2020.

Montgomery, a former federal prosecutor from Metairie and graduate of New Orleans’ Jesuit High School, was first elected to his post in November 2014, taking office the following January. He was re-elected to another six-year term in November 2020.

Sims will lead the office until a special election can be held to determine who will serve the remainder of Montgomery’s term.

Montgomery is survived by his wife Valerie and their four children. Funeral arrangements are pending.

