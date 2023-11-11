BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Saints WR Michael Thomas reportedly detained after altercation in Kenner

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER (WVUE) - In Kenner’s Gabriel subdivision Friday evening, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was reportedly detained following an altercation with a contractor, as told by neighbors.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m., where Thomas is alleged to have smashed the window of the contractor’s pickup with a brick.

The truck was blocking his way home, parked in a median. When reporters arrived, neither Thomas nor Kenner Police were on the scene. The Saints have acknowledged the incident but offered no further comment.

Repeated attempts to reach Kenner Police for a statement have been unanswered.

This story is developing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPER FOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Slidell Police identified convicted felon Herbert Earl Davis, 49, as the Slidell man arrested...
Slidell bank robbery suspect arrested
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Other Louisiana musicians dominated the Grammy nominations
NOLA artists sweep Best Regional Roots Music Album Grammy nominations
Transition of power begins at New Orleans City Hall
City council members grill the city attorney over lawyers for the NOPD consent decree
City council members grill the city attorney over lawyers for the NOPD consent decree
U.S. 5th Circuit sets deadline for Louisiana Legislature to draw new congressional maps
U.S. 5th Circuit sets deadline for Louisiana Legislature to draw new congressional maps