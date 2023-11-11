Saints WR Michael Thomas reportedly detained after altercation in Kenner

KENNER (WVUE) - In Kenner’s Gabriel subdivision Friday evening, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was reportedly detained following an altercation with a contractor, as told by neighbors.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m., where Thomas is alleged to have smashed the window of the contractor’s pickup with a brick.

The truck was blocking his way home, parked in a median. When reporters arrived, neither Thomas nor Kenner Police were on the scene. The Saints have acknowledged the incident but offered no further comment.

Repeated attempts to reach Kenner Police for a statement have been unanswered.

This story is developing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.