Tamar Braxton announces New Orleans stop on extended ‘Love & War 10th Anniversary Tour'

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tamar Braxton has added new dates to her ‘Love and War 10th Anniversary Tour,’ including a stop in New Orleans.

The tour, marking the 10th anniversary of her 2013 album, has visited several U.S. cities with guests like Drew Sidora, Candiace Dillard, and Tiffany Evans.

The extended schedule now includes a performance at the House of Blues in New Orleans on Dec. 22.

Additional dates in Orlando, San Francisco, Charlotte, and Raleigh have also been announced. Tickets for these shows are available on Ticketmaster.

