Tamar Braxton announces New Orleans stop on extended ‘Love & War 10th Anniversary Tour'

FILE - In this May 19, 2016, file photo, Tamar Braxton attends the 12th annual MusiCares MAP...
FILE - In this May 19, 2016, file photo, Tamar Braxton attends the 12th annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert in Los Angeles. WE tv says it will honor Braxton’s request to end future work together, but the network expects to premiere the singer’s reality show next month. Her reality series called “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” was expected to premiere last week, but has been postponed to Sept. 10. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)(John Salangsang | John Salangsang/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tamar Braxton has added new dates to her ‘Love and War 10th Anniversary Tour,’ including a stop in New Orleans.

The tour, marking the 10th anniversary of her 2013 album, has visited several U.S. cities with guests like Drew Sidora, Candiace Dillard, and Tiffany Evans.

The extended schedule now includes a performance at the House of Blues in New Orleans on Dec. 22.

Additional dates in Orlando, San Francisco, Charlotte, and Raleigh have also been announced. Tickets for these shows are available on Ticketmaster.

Wedding gown made from WWII parachute donated to national museum
