Covington man killed on I-12 after crashing into back of 18-wheeler, LSP says

Louisiana State Police said 36-year-old Treddis Russell of Covington was killed late Saturday...
Louisiana State Police said 36-year-old Treddis Russell of Covington was killed late Saturday (Nov. 11) in a two-vehicle crash on I-12 near La. Hwy. 1077.(Louisiana State Police)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A 36-year-old Covington man died on Interstate 12 late Saturday night (Nov. 12), when he crashed his car into the back of an 18-wheeler traveling in front of him, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash victim was identified as Treddis Russell, the agency said.

According to LSP, Russell was trailing the 18-wheeler eastbound on I-12, near La. Hwy. 1077 in St. Tammany Parish, shortly before 10 p.m. Troopers said the driver of the 2020 Kenworth truck slowed due to traffic congestion in front of him when, for reasons still under investigation, Russell’s 2004 Toyota Camry slammed into the rear of the Kenworth’s trailer.

Police said Russell was wearing a seat belt, but still sustained fatal injuries and died at the crash scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler also was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured in the collision.

The LSP said routine toxicology samples were collected from both drivers to be analyzed as part of the crash investigation. The agency also warned motorists to never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted.

