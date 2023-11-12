BBB Accredited Business
Family says it lost everything in Kenner apartment fire

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A family says they are grateful to be alive after seeing flames erupting from underneath their Kenner apartment refrigerator engulf the complex building in minutes.

The Kenner Fire Department posted on Facebook that crews were battling a two-alarm fire in the 800 block of Joe Yenni Drive.

“We’re trying to see what can we do to help her,” said Gabriel Castaneda. “We were afraid that it would go to the next building.”

Castaneda and his wife watched a movie at home just before 4 p.m. when flames billowed through the Sunlake Apartments.

“I saw the police running into the building, so we went in, banging on all the doors, making sure everybody was getting out safely,” said Ryan Donelson. “I watched them roll out the hoses and start evacuating people off the balcony with the ladders.”

Donelson says he lived at these apartments for years. He just moved out about a month ago.

He captured the chaos on video while he helped those around them.

After everyone ensured the mother and her daughters were okay, Castaneda says more hard news was broken to them.

“They couldn’t find the cat and I think the cat stayed inside the building,” he said.

With the roadway opened back up around 7:30, neighbors are left to salvage whatever they can and try to restore the peace.

“It’s a calm and peaceful neighborhood to live in, but as surprised as you are, that’s how I am,” Castaneda said.

