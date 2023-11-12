FIRST ALERT: An impactful Gulf Low arrives Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Gulf Low will arrive on Monday and impact the first half of the work week.

Your morning commute on Monday should be quiet weather-wise. We’ll see overcast skies with lows in the 50s on the North Shore and 60s in the south.

The rain will arrive slowly throughout the day Monday. Most areas will have seen light rain by the afternoon commute. It will stay ongoing through the overnight and into Tuesday and become moderate to heavy at times.

Wind will be an issue late Monday as well. It will increase as the rain does. Some wind gusts could get as high as 40 mph inland and around 50 mph along the coast. The strongest wind will stay south of Lake Pontchartrain. Power outages are possible with gusts this strong.

A Coastal Flood Watch has already been issued for the eastern-facing shorelines due to strong easterly winds combined with high tides. Significant flooding is possible there from Monday night into Wednesday night.

Rainfall amounts between Monday and Tuesday will range from 2″ to 5″ with some isolated areas seeing more. Inland flooding is a low threat but can’t be completely ruled out.

This low will pull away Wednesday with a few linger showers still possible. Upper ridging will dry us out and allow for warmer temperatures in the 70s by Thursday and Friday.

