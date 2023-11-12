BBB Accredited Business
Gloomy Sunday but dry before a Gulf Low brings flood threat and gusty winds this week

Next 3 days rain
Next 3 days rain(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunday will be cloudy with a few isolated showers but mainly dry.

Highs climb into the low 70s with low clouds lingering.

A Gulf Low will move into the area at the start of the week with rain beginning on Monday. Heavy rainfall will pick up into Tuesday lasting through Wednesday morning.

Rain totals across the area will be around 4 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts that could lead to flooding. Along with the rain threat, we will see gusty winds from the east that could lead to coastal flooding and higher tides.

Power outages will also be possible inland as winds could gust up to 40 miles per hour at times.

