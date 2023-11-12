Thomas active; Jimmy Graham again heads list of inactive Saints

MINNEAPOLIS (WVUE) - Veteran tight end Jimmy Graham heads the list of five Saints players who are inactive for the game against the Vikings on Sunday (Nov. 12).

Wide receiver Michael Thomas, who was arrested Friday night in Kenner after an alleged altercation with a construction contractor, is active and expected to play against the Vikings.

Sitting out today’s game along with Graham are rookie QB Jake Haener, RB Kendre Miller, DE Isaiah Foskey and OL Nick Saldiveri.

Graham has no declared injury status this week, making him a healthy scratch as decided by Dennis Allen’s coaching staff. The 6-foot-7 tight end turns 37 years old on Nov. 24.

The five-time Pro Bowl player was out of the NFL last season before re-signing with the Saints in July on a one-year contract.

Graham was arrested in Southern California during training camp on Aug. 18, when police alleged he disrupted traffic while under the influence of a controlled substance.

The Saints said Graham’s erratic behavior was the result of a medical episode, a “likely seizure,” according to team physician Dr. John Amoss. The Orange County (Calif.) District Attorney’s office eventually declined to charge Graham with a crime.

Graham caught an 8-yard touchdown pass in the Saints’ third game of the season, an 18-17 loss at Green Bay. That remains Graham’s only reception of the season.

He has appeared in just two games and hasn’t played since Oct. 8, as the Saints face the Vikings in Week 10.

