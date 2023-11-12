BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Thomas active; Jimmy Graham again heads list of inactive Saints

Saints tight end Jimmy Graham is a healthy scratch again Sunday (Nov. 12) in Minnesota. (AP...
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham is a healthy scratch again Sunday (Nov. 12) in Minnesota. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WVUE) - Veteran tight end Jimmy Graham heads the list of five Saints players who are inactive for the game against the Vikings on Sunday (Nov. 12).

Wide receiver Michael Thomas, who was arrested Friday night in Kenner after an alleged altercation with a construction contractor, is active and expected to play against the Vikings.

Sitting out today’s game along with Graham are rookie QB Jake Haener, RB Kendre Miller, DE Isaiah Foskey and OL Nick Saldiveri.

Graham has no declared injury status this week, making him a healthy scratch as decided by Dennis Allen’s coaching staff. The 6-foot-7 tight end turns 37 years old on Nov. 24.

The five-time Pro Bowl player was out of the NFL last season before re-signing with the Saints in July on a one-year contract.

Graham was arrested in Southern California during training camp on Aug. 18, when police alleged he disrupted traffic while under the influence of a controlled substance.

The Saints said Graham’s erratic behavior was the result of a medical episode, a “likely seizure,” according to team physician Dr. John Amoss. The Orange County (Calif.) District Attorney’s office eventually declined to charge Graham with a crime.

Graham caught an 8-yard touchdown pass in the Saints’ third game of the season, an 18-17 loss at Green Bay. That remains Graham’s only reception of the season.

He has appeared in just two games and hasn’t played since Oct. 8, as the Saints face the Vikings in Week 10.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPER FOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly was detained Friday night (Nov. 11) following an...
Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested after alleged altercation in Kenner
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley discusses Friday's arrest of Saints WR Michael Thomas
Kenner Police discuss Friday's arrest of Saints WR Michael Thomas
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly was detained Friday night (Nov. 11) following an...
Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested after alleged altercation in Kenner
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football...
Taysom Hill’s game-worn gear from historic performance headed to Hall of Fame