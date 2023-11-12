WATCH LIVE: Moonlight & Miracles Gala 2023
A virtual gala benefitting the Ochsner Cancer Institute
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Find out if you’ve won a 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC.
Proceeds from the Moonlight & Miracles Gala support the Ochsner Institute, cancer patients, and cancer research in Louisiana.
The Gala will be streamed on Sun., Nov. 12, after the NFL on Fox 8 at approximately 7 p.m.
To donate and enter, or for more information, click here.
