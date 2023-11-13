Crime victim’s nonprofit feeds hundreds of New Orleans families this Thanksgiving

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just shy of the eighth anniversary of Peter Gold being rushed to the hospital with a bullet wound to his stomach, the non-profit organization he started celebrates its largest holiday donation for New Orleans-area families.

In 2015, Gold was in New Orleans for medical school at Tulane.

In the early hours of November 20, 2015, Gold was shot at point-blank range and left for dead when he intervened in the kidnapping of a woman on Magazine Street.

The entire exchange was caught on security cameras.

One year after the crime, the shooter, Euric Cain, pled guilty to charges of the rape of a couple and the shooting of Gold. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

As he recovered, Gold became inspired to start the Strong City nonprofit, which raises money to interrupt cycles of poverty and violence for kids in New Orleans.

Gold has since graduated from medical school. He is currently an orthopedic surgeon in Denver, CO.

Strong City is now student-run at Tulane, though Gold is still on the board of directors.

The organization’s largest event each year is a Thanksgiving food drive. This year, the operation is bigger than ever before.

“We started with about 55 boxes the first time we had this event, and we’re at over 230 this year,” said Strong City president Becca Owens. “So, every year they’re always asking for more because they love what it does for the families they work with.”

250 boxes packed on Sunday (Nov. 12) morning will be gifted to the New Orleans Women and Children’s Center, the Youth Empowerment Center, and Culture Aid NOLA.

“The most important part of it for us is that we’ve now been working with the same people, the same organizations for three years,” said Strong City director of public relations Ian Fishman. “It’s allowed us to develop meaningful personal relationships with them. We think that really impacts the quality of the service work we’re doing.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.