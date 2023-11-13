FIRST ALERT: Soaking rain and gusty winds as Gulf Low tracks across the coastline

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Gulf Low is beginning to come together to our southwest, leading to persistent soaking rain and gusty winds.

We will continue to see light to moderate rain overnight Monday with temperatures sinking into the low 60s and upper 50s across the area. Tuesday we stay cool with cloud cover and rainfall.

Moderate rain and periods of isolated heavy rainfall will be possible on Tuesday. The heaviest rain will be concentrated along the coastal areas where we could see 6 inches or more by the end of the event. Everywhere else we will see 2 to 4 inches of rainfall. The flood threat will be fairly low due to the rain falling over a longer period.

Winds will pick up from the east as we go through the day on Tuesday leading to coastal flooding on our east-facing beaches. A Gale Warning is also in effect offshore as winds could gust up to 45 knots.

Temperatures will be stuck in the low 60s on Tuesday due to the rain and clouds.

The low will move to our east by Wednesday evening, but we will still be stuck in the clouds through the end of the week keeping us in the 60s.

