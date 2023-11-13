BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

FIRST ALERT: Soaking rain and gusty winds as Gulf Low tracks across the coastline

By Hannah Gard
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Gulf Low is beginning to come together to our southwest, leading to persistent soaking rain and gusty winds.

We will continue to see light to moderate rain overnight Monday with temperatures sinking into the low 60s and upper 50s across the area. Tuesday we stay cool with cloud cover and rainfall.

Moderate rain and periods of isolated heavy rainfall will be possible on Tuesday. The heaviest rain will be concentrated along the coastal areas where we could see 6 inches or more by the end of the event. Everywhere else we will see 2 to 4 inches of rainfall. The flood threat will be fairly low due to the rain falling over a longer period.

Winds will pick up from the east as we go through the day on Tuesday leading to coastal flooding on our east-facing beaches. A Gale Warning is also in effect offshore as winds could gust up to 45 knots.

Temperatures will be stuck in the low 60s on Tuesday due to the rain and clouds.

The low will move to our east by Wednesday evening, but we will still be stuck in the clouds through the end of the week keeping us in the 60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPER FOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly was detained Friday night (Nov. 11) following an...
Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested after alleged altercation in Kenner
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

A Gulf low will bring steady rain and gusty winds to the area through Tuesday evening.
Nicondra: A first alert as wet weather takes over for the start of the week
Rainfall potential
Soaking rains likely over the next 48 hours
Morning weather update for Monday, Nov. 13 at 6 a.m.
Afternoon weather update for Monday, Nov. 13