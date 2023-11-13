BBB Accredited Business
Louisiana Tech student arrested following stabbing incident on campus

Louisiana Tech University student Jacoby Johnson was arrested on campus following a stabbing incident that happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech University student Jacoby Johnson was arrested on campus following a stabbing incident that happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.

RELATED: Police on scene of stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured

According to Louisiana Tech police, four victims were attacked by Johnson as they were leaving Lambright Sports and Wellness Center. Johnson fled toward the main campus and was arrested by campus police without incident.

One of the four victims is being treated at a local hospital in critical condition. Two other victims are in serious but stable condition, according to officials. One victim is a graduate student and the other three are non-students.

Louisiana Tech officials say Johnson was transferred to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries sustained during the incident.

The Lambright Center is closed until further notice. All other campus operations are normal.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates as the story develops.

