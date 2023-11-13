LSU head coach previews Georgia State game, recaps win against Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly previewed the upcoming game against Georgia State during a news conference on Monday, Nov. 13.

The LSU Tigers will take on Georgia State on Saturday, Nov. 18. The game starts at 7 p.m. in the Tiger Stadium.

Kelly will also recap the Tigers’ win against Florida. The Tigers ended with a 17-point lead for a final score of 52-35.

LSU was ranked No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

