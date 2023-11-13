BBB Accredited Business
LSU Lady Tigers drop multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Lady Tigers fell by multiple spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Monday, November 13.

In the newest poll, LSU remains in the top ten, coming in at No. 7.

After entering the season at No. 1, LSU dropped its season opener against Colorado who jumped from No. 20 to No. 5 this week. The Tigers went on to pick up wins over Queens and Mississippi Valley State as the team looks to blend the talent of returners and newcomers into a polished product.

Below is the full list of rankings:

1. South Carolina

2. Iowa

3. UCLA

4. Utah

5. Colorado

6. Stanford

7. LSU

8. UConn

9. Virginia Tech

10. USC

11. Texas

12. Florida State

13. Ohio State

14. North Carolina State

15. Tennessee

16. Notre Dame

17. North Carolina

18. Indiana

19. Louisville

20. Maryland

21. Baylor

22. Creighton

23. Ole Miss

24. Washington State

25. Oklahoma

LSU will be back in action on Tuesday against Kent State at 11 a.m. for its annual field-trip game.

On Friday, the Tigers will head to Hammond, La. to face Southeastern in Coach Kim Mulkey’s return home to Tangipahoa Parish.

