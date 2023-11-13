BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: A first alert as wet weather takes over for the start of the week

Gusty winds as well as low pressure slides along the coast
A Gulf low will bring steady rain and gusty winds to the area through Tuesday evening.
A Gulf low will bring steady rain and gusty winds to the area through Tuesday evening.(Maxuser | WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Slow and steady rain is just what’s needed across the area after months of dry weather and it’s coming together as low pressure slides along the coast. The Fox 8 weather team is giving the first alert to be on the lookout for light to moderate rain allowing for 2 to 4 inches of rain to fall in the 48-hour period. Wet roadways and breezy conditions with 10 to 20 mph winds likely in major travel areas will be the biggest negative effect. Along the coast closer to the center of low pressure winds could gust 30 and 40 mph plus prompting Gale watches and warnings offshore. Cloudy conditions will keep temperatures in check with mild lows in the upper 50s and 60s and highs in the 60s as well. By the end of the week we will see drier conditions and more pleasant fall temperatures.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPER FOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly was detained Friday night (Nov. 11) following an...
Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested after alleged altercation in Kenner
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Rainfall potential
A soaking rain likely over the next 48 hours
Morning weather update for Monday, Nov. 13 at 6 a.m.
Evening weather update for Sunday, Nov. 12
An impactful Gulf Low arrives Monday.
FIRST ALERT: An impactful Gulf Low arrives Monday