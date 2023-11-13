Nicondra: A first alert as wet weather takes over for the start of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Slow and steady rain is just what’s needed across the area after months of dry weather and it’s coming together as low pressure slides along the coast. The Fox 8 weather team is giving the first alert to be on the lookout for light to moderate rain allowing for 2 to 4 inches of rain to fall in the 48-hour period. Wet roadways and breezy conditions with 10 to 20 mph winds likely in major travel areas will be the biggest negative effect. Along the coast closer to the center of low pressure winds could gust 30 and 40 mph plus prompting Gale watches and warnings offshore. Cloudy conditions will keep temperatures in check with mild lows in the upper 50s and 60s and highs in the 60s as well. By the end of the week we will see drier conditions and more pleasant fall temperatures.

