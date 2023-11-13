BBB Accredited Business
NOPD investigate deadly shooting in New Orleans East

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday (Nov. 12) on Chef Menteur Highway.

Around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they found a 25-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

NOPD urges anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Crime victim's non-profit feeds hundreds of New Orleans families this Thanksgiving
