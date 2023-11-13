Philadelphia 76ers Guard Kelly Oubre Jr. injured in hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (WVUE) - Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr., originally from New Orleans, was hospitalized following a hit-and-run incident in Philadelphia’s Center City on Saturday (Nov. 11).

Police report that Oubre was walking when he was struck by a car making a turn. The driver left the scene, and authorities are now searching for them.

Oubre has been released from the hospital, and the 76ers plan to re-evaluate his condition in a week.

