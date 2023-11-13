Philadelphia 76ers Guard Kelly Oubre Jr. injured in hit-and-run
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (WVUE) - Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr., originally from New Orleans, was hospitalized following a hit-and-run incident in Philadelphia’s Center City on Saturday (Nov. 11).
Police report that Oubre was walking when he was struck by a car making a turn. The driver left the scene, and authorities are now searching for them.
Oubre has been released from the hospital, and the 76ers plan to re-evaluate his condition in a week.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.