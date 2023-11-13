BBB Accredited Business
A soaking rain likely over the next 48 hours

Rainfall totals will add up to multiple inches by the middle of the week
Rainfall potential
Rainfall potential(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s going to be a wet start to the work week across the area as a gale low over the Gulf sends us multiple inches of rain.

Through the day today and even as early as this morning, rain will increase across the region. Expect the onset of the rain to be on the lighter side but slowly pick up in intensity by this evening. As the Gulf low starts to organize and strengthen a bit, a brisk breeze will develop over the area. This will keep us quite cool with highs stuck in the 60s.

Tonight and into the first half of Tuesday is when the heaviest of rain will fall, especially at the coast. After looking at all the model data this morning, I think a generic 2-4″ of rain can be expected for the entire area with some isolated spots near the coast around 6″. As long as we keep this spread out over a few hours, downpours are likely but flooding not so much.

