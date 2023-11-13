BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Suspect in paralyzing shooting cut off ankle monitor and escaped, victim’s mother says

By Rob Masson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 20-year-old man awaiting trial in connection to the shooting and paralyzing of University of New Orleans student Noah Hansard is at-large after reportedly cutting his ankle monitor off on Monday, Nov. 13.

A search is underway for Tata Say, who was arrested in July and booked on charges of principal to attempted first-degree murder and principal to attempted armed robbery.

On July 6, 2023, U.S. Marshals arrested Tata Say, 20, in connection to the armed robbery and...
On July 6, 2023, U.S. Marshals arrested Tata Say, 20, in connection to the armed robbery and shooting of UNO student Noah Hansard.(OPSO)

Hansard’s family says Say cut off his electronic monitor Monday morning and left his driver’s license behind. They are fearful he may harm himself or someone else.

A judge has reportedly issued a warrant for his arrest. Hansard’s family says the U.S. Marshals Service is assisting in the search.

Police say Hansard, 24, was robbed and shot in the 2400 block of Paris Avenue in the Lake Terrace neighborhood of New Orleans in August 2022. He was left paralyzed from the waist down, his life changed forever.

The suspected shooter, Cruz Matute, 16, was also arrested and remains jailed, awaiting trial as an adult.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPER FOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly was detained Friday night (Nov. 11) following an...
Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested after alleged altercation in Kenner
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Man accused of shooting and paralyzing UNO student cuts off ankle monitor; escapes
Police lights and caution tape.f
NOPD investigate deadly shooting in New Orleans East
Covington man killed on I-12 after crashing into back of 18-wheeler, LSP says
Covington man killed on I-12 after crashing into back of 18-wheeler, LSP says
NOPD investigate deadly shooting in New Orleans East