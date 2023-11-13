Suspect in paralyzing shooting cut off ankle monitor and escaped, victim’s mother says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 20-year-old man awaiting trial in connection to the shooting and paralyzing of University of New Orleans student Noah Hansard is at-large after reportedly cutting his ankle monitor off on Monday, Nov. 13.

A search is underway for Tata Say, who was arrested in July and booked on charges of principal to attempted first-degree murder and principal to attempted armed robbery.

On July 6, 2023, U.S. Marshals arrested Tata Say, 20, in connection to the armed robbery and shooting of UNO student Noah Hansard. (OPSO)

Hansard’s family says Say cut off his electronic monitor Monday morning and left his driver’s license behind. They are fearful he may harm himself or someone else.

A judge has reportedly issued a warrant for his arrest. Hansard’s family says the U.S. Marshals Service is assisting in the search.

Police say Hansard, 24, was robbed and shot in the 2400 block of Paris Avenue in the Lake Terrace neighborhood of New Orleans in August 2022. He was left paralyzed from the waist down, his life changed forever.

The suspected shooter, Cruz Matute, 16, was also arrested and remains jailed, awaiting trial as an adult.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.