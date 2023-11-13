Thomas, Lattimore suffered ‘significant’ injuries; Carr ‘checked out fine’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen had good news and bad news to share at his Monday afternoon press conference following the team’s disappointing 27-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

After leaving the game following a late-third-quarter sack, Allen said quarterback Derek Carr “checked out fine today, so he’s all good.” Carr took simultaneous high and low hits from Vikings defensive linemen and hit his head on the turf as he went to the ground. He stayed down while his teammates took a knee but eventually walked off to the medical tent before being carted off.

Allen said wide receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore “both had fairly significant injuries,” though neither are expected to be season-ending.

Thomas suffered a knee injury in the first series of the game and sat on the bench without a helmet until he was ruled out for the second half. Thomas started Sunday’s game two days after police say he was arrested in Kenner after an altercation with a construction worker near Thomas’ home who accused him of throwing a brick at his car.

Lattimore was carted off in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

Carr was replaced by backup quarterback Jameis Winston, who completed 13 of 25 passes for 122 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Allen said the Saints have no plans to switch quarterbacks if Carr is healthy. He said he does not anticipate any staff changes during the team’s Week 11 bye.

The Saints will return to action in Week 12 when they visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sun., Nov. 26. Kickoff is at noon on Fox 8.

