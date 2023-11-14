BBB Accredited Business
7 cars stolen overnight in St. Bernard Parish prompts multi-agency investigation

(MGN)
By David Jones and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a series of vehicle thefts that occurred overnight (Nov. 14) in the Chalmette, Meraux, and Violet areas.

Sheriff James Pohlmann revealed that seven vehicles were stolen Tuesday around midnight and just after from residences on Despaux Drive, Nancy and Fable Drives, and Moss Lane.

As of now, two of the stolen vehicles have been recovered. Louisiana State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the investigation.

Sheriff Pohlmann encourages residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their neighborhood by contacting the Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501.

