BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Another wet day across the area

Rain showers will linger for the majority of the day into tonight
Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s going to be another soggy day across the area as this Gulf low slowly tracks along our coast.

Expect periods of rain for this morning, through the afternoon and even into tonight, especially at the coast. Since we’re in the cooler air mass, the rain won’t be all that heavy but it can be consistent which does add up over time. I’m expecting another inch or so of rain through the day today. Temperatures will be cool as our highs for the day will basically be this morning’s temperature which is in the low 60s.

The rain should shut off overnight tonight going into Wednesday but the clouds and dreary weather are likely to linger. In fact, if you’re looking for sun you may have to wait all the way until Friday. Staying in the clouds for a few days will keep our highs down in the 60s until week’s end.

How about some positive weather news? The weekend is looking great! Sunshine will return and a pleasant breeze will pick up. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be near 70.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPER FOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly was detained Friday night (Nov. 11) following an...
Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested after alleged altercation in Kenner
Stream news and weather 24/7
Authorities say 18-year-old Lynell Reynolds, who was found guilty of attempted murder at age...
Judge reverses decision, sentencing teen offender to juvenile life after escape from custody

Latest News

Evening weather update for Monday, Nov. 13
Rain Potential
FIRST ALERT: Soaking rain and gusty winds as Gulf Low tracks across the coastline
Early evening weather update for Monday, Nov. 13
A Gulf low will bring steady rain and gusty winds to the area through Tuesday evening.
Nicondra: A first alert as wet weather takes over for the start of the week