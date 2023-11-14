Another wet day across the area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s going to be another soggy day across the area as this Gulf low slowly tracks along our coast.

Expect periods of rain for this morning, through the afternoon and even into tonight, especially at the coast. Since we’re in the cooler air mass, the rain won’t be all that heavy but it can be consistent which does add up over time. I’m expecting another inch or so of rain through the day today. Temperatures will be cool as our highs for the day will basically be this morning’s temperature which is in the low 60s.

The rain should shut off overnight tonight going into Wednesday but the clouds and dreary weather are likely to linger. In fact, if you’re looking for sun you may have to wait all the way until Friday. Staying in the clouds for a few days will keep our highs down in the 60s until week’s end.

How about some positive weather news? The weekend is looking great! Sunshine will return and a pleasant breeze will pick up. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be near 70.

