Clock ticking after federal court orders redrawn Louisiana congressional map

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Based on its population, Louisiana has six representatives in the U.S. House, but the fight continues over whether two of the six congressional districts should be majority Black. Currently, only one of the state’s districts is majority Black.

The federal Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans has given the Louisiana legislature until Jan. 15, 2024, to pass a new congressional map for the state. This follows a ruling last year by U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick that said the state’s current congressional map diluted the power of Louisiana’s Black voters.

State Rep. Matthew Willard, a New Orleans Democrat, is among those who feel the percentage of African-Americans in the state warrants a second majority-Black congressional district.

“It’s certainly positive news,” Willard said. “The Fifth Circuit basically upheld the ruling by Judge Dick that the map that the Louisiana legislature passed regarding the congressional redistricting was out of compliance with Section 2 of the Voter Rights Act. That’s what we’ve been saying for more than a year.”

State Sen. Cameron Henry, a Metairie Republican expected to become the new state senate president in January, said, “We believed that we had drawn the right maps and we were comfortable at the time, and obviously the Fifth Circuit does not agree with us. So, they want us to go back and draw some new maps, which I don’t believe the legislature is going to object to doing.”

Five of Louisiana’s six congressional seats are occupied by Republicans. The state legislature also is dominated by members of the GOP.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, says a second Black-majority district is needed, based on the state’s population demographics. But Edwards leaves office Jan. 8, the day Republican Jeff Landry will be sworn in as his successor.

A spokesman for Edwards says Edwards can call a special session, but has not decided whether that is the best course of action. He said discussions are ongoing.

“I would imagine that if Gov. John Bel Edwards decided to convene a special (session), that it would start in December,” Willard said. “He’s weighing a decision of: ‘Does he want to convene a special and bring the same legislature back in that defied the court’s order before? Or does he want to leave it up to incoming Gov.-Elect Jeff Landry and the new legislature?’”

Landry said he is willing to call a special session after taking office Jan. 8, but that likely would not leave lawmakers enough time to meet the court’s Jan. 15 deadline for a new congressional map.

“I believe we have some time constraints that are put on us by the court that might make it difficult for us to make the January 15th deadline,” Henry said.

If the Louisiana Legislature does not pass a new congressional map by mid-January, the Fifth Circuit said federal district court in Baton Rouge should hold a trial and come up with a plan for the 2024 elections.

“Whether you’re talking about the current legislature or the incoming legislature, I’m not too optimistic on either side that the legislature will put forth a map that will include two majority-minority congressional districts,” Willard said.

But Henry said he is confident the legislature will get it done.

“We understand that it’s really based on the percentages now,” Henry said. “That’s what the court is focused on. We know we have to draw two minority districts, which we will do. I think if the court sees fit to give us a little bit more time, I believe we could have it done by Feb. 5, which is plenty enough time for folks to qualify for re-election and so forth.”

