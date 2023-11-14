BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Coast Guard searching Gulf after Houma man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship

The US Coast Guard dispatched aircraft Monday (Nov. 13) to search the Gulf near SouthWest Pass...
The US Coast Guard dispatched aircraft Monday (Nov. 13) to search the Gulf near SouthWest Pass after a cruise ship passenger was reported missing.(MGN)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Coast Guard confirmed that air crews spent several hours Monday (Nov. 13) searching off Louisiana’s coast after a Houma man was reported missing from the Carnival Glory cruise ship.

A Coast Guard spokesman cautioned that it had not received a report from the cruise ship of anyone confirmed as having fallen or jumped overboard, only of a passenger on the vessel who could not be located. A spokesman for the cruise line did not immediately respond to questions from Fox 8.

The USCG said it had dispatched aircraft that searched a 200-square-mile area of the Gulf near SouthWest Pass from approximately noon or 1 p.m. through 7:45 p.m., without results.

Family members posting on social media identified the missing man as Tyler Lee Barnett. A sister also on the cruise ship posted that he was last seen Sunday at 11:40 p.m. and that an onboard search started Monday around 7 a.m.

Another post from Dirlean Mason identified Barnett as her grandson and said, “We are holding on to hope and prayer that he will be found safe. Our hearts are breaking. I can’t believe this is happening.”

The Carnival Glory left port in New Orleans on Sunday on a weeklong cruise with planned stops in Montego Bay (Jamaica) on Wednesday, Grand Cayman Island on Thursday and Cozumel (Mexico) on Friday before returning to New Orleans next Sunday (Nov. 19).

GPS data showed the vessel had continued on its path out of the Gulf and was close to entering the Caribbean late Monday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPER FOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly was detained Friday night (Nov. 11) following an...
Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested after alleged altercation in Kenner
Stream news and weather 24/7
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week

Latest News

It remains uncertain which Louisiana governor will call the special session for state lawmakers...
Clock ticking after federal court orders redrawn Louisiana congressional map
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech student arrested following stabbing incident on campus
Extreme heat and drought have caused foundation issues for many southeast Louisiana homes,...
Extreme drought costing some in SE Louisiana thousands in foundation repairs
Round 1 playoffs: Chalmette beats Ponchatoula, 35-28