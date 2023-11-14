BBB Accredited Business
Escaped suspect accused in shooting, paralyzing UNO student captured

By Rob Masson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 20-year-old man awaiting trial in connection to the shooting and paralyzing of University of New Orleans student Noah Hansard has been captured, after reportedly cutting his ankle monitor off and escaping house arrest on Monday (Nov. 13).

ASAP Release Electric Monitor Company said that U.S. marshalls were involved in the arrest of 20-year-old Tata Say early Tuesday (Nov. 14) morning. He was reportedly captured locally at a family member’s home and transported to Orleans Parish Jail.

A day before his capture, a bail bondsman said that a search was underway for Tata Say, who was arrested in July and booked on charges of principal to attempted first-degree murder and principal to attempted armed robbery.

Say’s bond was set at $175,000. An Orleans Parish Magistrate ordered he wear an ankle monitor and maintain home confinement as a condition of posting bond.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office notified the Hansard family of Say’s escape early Monday morning. The family says they are fearful he may harm himself or someone else.

Mother of UNO student shot and paralyzed from waist down. thankful suspect is tried as an adult
Mother of UNO student shot and paralyzed from waist down. thankful suspect is tried as an adult

“It was something I always worried about,” Noah said. “As soon as I heard he was going on an ankle monitor, I know how easy they are to cut. I heard about people cutting them around New Orleans.”

Police say Hansard, 24, was robbed and shot in the 2400 block of Paris Avenue in the Lake Terrace neighborhood of New Orleans in August 2022. He was left paralyzed from the waist down, his life changed forever.

“Now that he’s out, it’s obvious he might retaliate,” Noah said. “It’s scary.”

The suspected shooter, Cruz Matute, 16, was also arrested and remains jailed, awaiting trial as an adult.

Noah’s mother Elizabeth Hansard says Say should have never been put on an electronic monitor.

“If a person is accused of a very violent crime, they should not be walking the streets until the matter’s cleared up. It should be off the table,” Elizabeth said. “They set the bond at $175,000. When I said that’s low for attempted murder, they said for Orleans Parish that’s high.”

Judge Nandi Campbell issued a warrant for Say’s arrest. The U.S. Marshals Service and other agencies have been notified of Say’s escape and are assisting in the search.

Say left behind his wallet, cell phone, and electronic monitor, bonding agents tell Fox 8. He was scheduled to make another appearance in court next week.

Crimestoppers GNO president Darlene Cusanza said the organization is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to Say’s arrest. Tipsters with information are urged to call (504) 822-1111.

