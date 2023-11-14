Faubourg Brewing scaling back operations at New Orleans East facility

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Operators at Faubourg Brewing Co., New Orleans’ oldest brewery, say they’re consolidating operations at its facility in New Orleans East.

The majority owner and operator, Made by the Water, which merged with Faubourg in Sept. 2022, announced a decision on Tuesday (Nov. 14) to scale back manufacturing operations at the facility near the high-rise. The company says most, but not all, of its brewing will happen at other facilities.

MBTW says some jobs will be lost but did not say how many.

One of the contributing factors to the manufacturing scale-back is the rising cost of water, according to the company’s statement. Councilman Oliver Thomas says he is facilitating negotiations between MBTW and the Sewerage and Water Board.

The Faubourg Tap Room will continue its regular operations and Faubourg beer will continue to be brewed at the facility.

At the time of the merger, MBTW said the goal was to create jobs and economic development in New Orleans East en route to becoming one of the largest craft beer producers in the country.

Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson holds a stake in the company and helped open the brewery. Made By The Water is a southeast-based company of craft breweries including Oyster City in Apalachicola, FL, Catawba in Asheville, NC and Palmetto in Charleston, SC.

