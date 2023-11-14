BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Freshman phenom Mikaylah Williams scores 42 in win over Kent State

True freshman Mikaylah Williams was electric in helping LSU pick up their third win of the...
True freshman Mikaylah Williams was electric in helping LSU pick up their third win of the season in a 30-point win over Kent State.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - True freshman Mikaylah Williams was electric in helping LSU pick up their third win of the season in a 30-point win over Kent State.

LSU fans cheer at the Tigers' women's basketball game against Kent State.

Williams scored a career-high and LSU freshman record 42 points in the win, 32 which game in the second half.

The Bossier City native only missed five shots going 15-for-20 from the field and 5-for-8 from deep.

Hailey Van Lith added 15 points and Angel Reese chipped in 11.

The Tigers will head to Hammond, La. to take on Southeastern on Friday, Nov. 17.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPER FOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly was detained Friday night (Nov. 11) following an...
Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested after alleged altercation in Kenner
Stream news and weather 24/7
Authorities say 18-year-old Lynell Reynolds, who was found guilty of attempted murder at age...
Judge reverses decision, sentencing teen offender to juvenile life after escape from custody

Latest News

The Lady Lions are coming off their best season in program history. On the men's side, the...
Southeastern men and women’s basketball picked as preseason favorites to win Southland Conference title
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game...
Bronny James has a congenital heart defect that caused his cardiac arrest, a spokesperson says
LSU guard Jalen Cook (3)
Former LSU guard Jalen Cook returning to Tigers
Southern athletic director Roman Banks and new men's basketball head coach Kevin Johnson
Southern introduces Kevin Johnson as new head coach of men’s basketball team
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU handles business, taking down Hawai’i in opening round of NCAA Tournament