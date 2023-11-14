Freshman phenom Mikaylah Williams scores 42 in win over Kent State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - True freshman Mikaylah Williams was electric in helping LSU pick up their third win of the season in a 30-point win over Kent State.

Williams scored a career-high and LSU freshman record 42 points in the win, 32 which game in the second half.

The Bossier City native only missed five shots going 15-for-20 from the field and 5-for-8 from deep.

Hailey Van Lith added 15 points and Angel Reese chipped in 11.

The Tigers will head to Hammond, La. to take on Southeastern on Friday, Nov. 17.

