Gloomy, cool weather continues before we warm up at the end the week

By Hannah Gard
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cool temperatures and cloudy weather continue.

Temperatures will be stuck in the low to mid-60s through Wednesday as the cloud cover sticks around. The Gulf low will continue to spin along the southeast coast, bringing a few more inches of rainfall to the coastal areas through Wednesday. Farther inland we will continue to see periods of light to moderate rainfall.

Gusty winds are possible Tuesday evening through Wednesday. A wind advisory is in effect for areas just south of the lake including the New Orleans metro with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible. Tie down any loose objects outdoors. Offshore wind gusts could get up to 50 miles per hour.

Due to the strong easterly winds, coastal flooding will be possible, especially along our east-facing shorelines.

The clouds will linger through Thursday with rain tapering off. We will begin to see the sun again on Friday as temperatures climb back into the 70s.

