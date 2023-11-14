BBB Accredited Business
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say

The search continues in the Gulf of Mexico for a Houma man reported missing from the Carnival Glory cruise ship.
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line says a Houma man reported missing from the Carnival Glory cruise ship jumped from one of its decks.

According to a statement sent Tuesday (Nov. 14) evening, officials spotted the man, identified by family members as Tyler Lee Barnett, on the ship’s surveillance video. They say he climbed onto a lifeboat and jumped from the ship’s Deck 4 around 1:40 a.m. Monday.

“Only on Tuesday were we advised of the possibility of him wearing a different shirt, which allowed our security team to change the profile of the guest as we searched onboard video,” the statement says.

A sister also on the cruise ship said that Barnett was last seen Sunday at 11:40 p.m. and that an onboard search started Monday around 7 a.m.

The United States Coast Guard said it had dispatched aircraft that searched a 200-square-mile area of the Gulf near SouthWest Pass for several hours on Monday, without results.

Family members pleaded for help on social media.

A post from Dirlean Mason identified Barnett as her grandson and said, “We are holding on to hope and prayer that he will be found safe. Our hearts are breaking. I can’t believe this is happening.”

The Carnival Glory left port in New Orleans on Sunday on a weeklong cruise with planned stops in Montego Bay (Jamaica) on Wednesday, Grand Cayman Island on Thursday and Cozumel (Mexico) on Friday before returning to New Orleans next Sunday (Nov. 19). The cruise line says the Carnival Glory will arrive in Montego Bay as planned.

