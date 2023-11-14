BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

I-TEAM: New Brave Cave lawsuit alleges man faced ‘humiliating’ strip search

The Baton Rouge Police Department is facing yet another federal lawsuit.
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is facing yet another federal lawsuit tied to the infamous Brave Cave, a now closed warehouse that had been used by the now disbanded Street Crimes Unit for off-the-books questioning and alleged abuse for years. In the lawsuit, a man named Jason Jackson was allegedly taken there back on May 10, 2023 following a traffic stop near Memorial Stadium.

Attorney Ryan Thompson, who represents Jackson, says what happened to his client inside the facility was not only uncalled for but a clear violation of his rights that started from what he believes was an improper stop.

“The officer who made contact with him initially said that he was making some questionable movements inside the vehicle. What that means, we don’t know and at that point he was taken out of the vehicle, shackled at the hands and feet and place in the vehicle,” said Thompson. “According to him there was a search of his vehicle that was done by those officers but there was no real reason other than looking suspicious that he was stopped.

”Despite officers finding nothing inside the car, the attorney alleges Jackson was taken to the secretive warehouse anyway where he was allegedly handcuffed to a bar, forced to strip naked and he claims at least one of the four officers there grabbed his genitals while carrying out an illegal body cavity search.

”It’s very concerning in this instance because you have a man that did not commit a crime, that’s not alleged to have committed any crime and there was no contraband found on him who was sexually humiliated like this,” said Thompson.

At one point during the search, the lawsuit states officers told him they had a K9 inside the facility and that they would let the dog “tear him up” if he tried to run. According to his attorney, the search was so humiliating that while the man was bent over he started to cry. Hours later, Thompson tells the WAFB I-TEAM the cavity search turned up nothing and that’s when officers apologized before letting Jackson go without a ticket.

”That is sick, it’s sadistic and it’s criminal,” said Thompson. “There were no charges, no ticket, nothing. He was just released.”

This lawsuit adds to the more than a dozen complaints that have been filed with BRPD over the Brave Cave since the WAFB I-TEAM first exposed the secretive facility back in August. It also comes after four officers have already been arrested for their alleged roles in a reported beating and cover-up and as the FBI continues its probe into alleged abuses of power by officers within the agency.

”Where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” said Thompson.

Thompson says has reached out to BRPD but there’s no record of the traffic stop nor the search in any police reports or paper documents; however, he says the agency said there is body camera video of the encounter.

”There’s no documentation of the stop and the fact that they are now saying there’s an open criminal investigation which is why they won’t give me the body worn camera leads me to believe that he is indeed telling the truth,” said Thompson.

WAFB’s Scottie Hunter asked Thompson why he believes police would not release this video even though leaders with the agency have preached transparency and released other videos in the past.

“I don’t know,” Thompson answered. “I believe that if there is something that is concerning or involving a criminal investigation I believe that it can be limited. So we believe that the body worn camera just involving the stop and the Brave Cave with him being returned back to his car can be released to the public, if not- his attorneys.”

WAFB did reach out to BRPD for comment on the allegations but a spokesman said they would not comment on existing litigation but that they have forwarded our request to administrative staff within the agency.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Lee Barnett
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly was detained Friday night (Nov. 11) following an...
Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested after alleged altercation in Kenner
Stream news and weather 24/7
Authorities say 18-year-old Lynell Reynolds, who was found guilty of attempted murder at age...
Judge reverses decision, sentencing teen offender to juvenile life after escape from custody

Latest News

St. Charles Parish authorities seek public help to locate Marco Henry Henderson, 16, wanted for...
WANTED: 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting man in St. Rose
Covington's Allyson Chauvin contacted the Fox 8 Defenders after an installation of windows...
Fox 8 Defenders: North shore homeowner upset with Lowe’s over window installation
St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said a ring of car thieves that hit several neighborhoods in...
Car thieves steal at least 7 vehicles overnight in St. Bernard Parish
Car thieves steal at least seven vehicles overnight in St. Bernard Parish
Fox 8 Defenders: Covington woman among thousands let down by Lowe's, subcontractors