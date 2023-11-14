BBB Accredited Business
Daniels earns National Player of the Week honors after record performance

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs off the field following a 52-35 victory over Florida on...
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs off the field following a 52-35 victory over Florida on Saturday (Nov. 11) in Baton Rouge. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a record-breaking performance in Death Valley on Saturday, Nov. 11, LSU’s Jayden Daniels has been named Maxwell National Offensive Player of the Week and co-National Quarterback of the Week.

Daniels rushed for 234 yards, the most by a quarterback in LSU history, scoring on runs of 85 and 51 yards. He added runs of 38 and 27 yards in averaging 19.5 yards per carry. The 85-yard TD was the longest scoring run by a quarterback in LSU history.

Through the air, Daniels completed six passes of 20-plus yards and had TD throws of 6, 7 and 37 yards, running his season total of passing touchdowns to a nation’s best 30. He’s accounted for 38 touchdowns this year, the second-highest total in college football.

In the win over Florida, Daniels set the SEC record for total offense with 606 yards as he became the first player in FBS history to run for 200 yards and pass for 350 yards in the same game.

RELATED: Daniels shines in win over Florida

LSU’s offensive line was also named one of 12 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding offensive line in college football, the Foundation for Teamwork announced on Tuesday.

Last week, LSU racked up 701 total yards against Florida, the third-highest total in school history, and the most yards ever given up by a Gator defense. LSU has topped the 500-yard mark in eight of 10 games.

