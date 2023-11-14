BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Names to watch in search for new head of Louisiana State Police

Major Robert Hodges and Major Frank Besson
Major Robert Hodges and Major Frank Besson(LSP)
By Robb Hays
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Governor-elect Jeff Landry prepares to announce a new leader for Louisiana State Police, the names of two longtime troopers continue to surface as strong possibilities for the job.

RELATED: LSP Colonel announces retirement

They include Major Robert Hodges and Major Frank Besson.

Hodges, a 28-year veteran of Louisiana State Police (LSP), currently oversees Region 2 Patrol. Region 2 encompasses eighteen southern parishes and includes Troop C in Gray, Troop D in Lake Charles, and Troop I in Lafayette. He and Landry have been friends for many years.

Major Robert Hodges
Major Robert Hodges(LSP)

Besson, who has been with LSP for 24 years, oversees the agency’s Emergency Services Unit which includes areas like crisis response, air support, and the LSP SWAT team. Besson is a former president of the Louisiana State Trooper’s Association.

Major Frank Besson
Major Frank Besson(LSP)

The job is a cabinet-level position in the governor’s administration. Landry is expected to announce his choice by the end of this month.

The names of other top contenders could still surface as Landry’s transition team continues interviewing people for the job this week.

Colonel Lamar Davis, the current superintendent, will retire in January. He was appointed to head the agency in October 2020 by Governor John Bel Edwards.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPER FOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly was detained Friday night (Nov. 11) following an...
Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested after alleged altercation in Kenner
Tyler Lee Barnett
Coast Guard searching Gulf after Houma man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

7 cars stolen overnight in St. Bernard Parish prompts multi-agency investigation
Fights break out at Ponchatoula High, spread to nearby gas station involving parents
Fights break out at Ponchatoula High, spread to nearby gas station involving parents
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs off the field following a 52-35 victory over Florida on...
Daniels earns National Player of the Week honors after record performance
LSU's Dream Team is a group of men who practice against the Lady Tigers to prepare them for...
LSU’s Dream Team: Unsung heroes behind Lady Tigers’ historic championship