Nicondra: Cloudy and damp through the afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Grey sky continues across the area through this afternoon with passing rain showers. Totals so far for this event remain less than an inch. It is likely we will see about an inch or so total across the area through this entire event. Low pressure will continue to move east along the coast keeping clouds around and a few showers likely into Wednesday morning. Rain tapers off Wednesday through Thursday, but clouds will hold. For the end of the week we will see improvements with some sun possible by Friday with slightly warmer afternoon temperatures nearer to the 70 degree mark for highs.

