Bruce: Light rain and drizzle ends tonight but clouds stick around

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tonight as the low in the Gulf responsible for the light rain and passing showers will be moving away slow but sure tonight. As a result, the rain threat will diminish overnight and tomorrow. Expect another day with lots of clouds on your Thursday.

Bruce: As the light rain moves out tonight, clouds will stick around through Thursday. Some sun will return Friday into the weekend as weak cool front moves in. pic.twitter.com/AcDADEDSe5 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 15, 2023

The low pressure sitting offshore will start to move out leaving some wrap around clouds. Temperatures remain on the cool side as well with highs only in the low 60s. There won’t be much of a temperature spread as overnight lows only fall into the low 60s and upper 50s with all the moisture around. Friday will still be cloudy, with a few sunny breaks at times. Friday we can expect a few peaks of sun and the weekend looks great with more sun and temperatures in the low 70s.

