Cloudy, cool and drizzly conditions remain for a third day

Eventually the sun returns by the weekend
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gloomy is a good word to use for this week in weather and unfortunately, it probably won’t change much until we get to the weekend.

It’s going to be another cloudy and cool day across the region. The hybrid low sitting offshore continues to spin some rain showers into our area but the trend through the day today will be for less of that rain to occur. Even though we’ll be trending drier, it won’t be much nicer as the low clouds keep skies gloomy with highs stuck in the low 60s.

Little will change Thursday as clouds likely remain thick but by Friday and the weekend things are looking up. Sunshine will return to the forecast at some point Friday and that sun is likely for most of the weekend. A nice surge of dry air will filter down from the north making for a prefect weekend of weather. Highs will be in the low 70s with mornings in the 40s and 50s.

A look ahead to Thanksgiving week shows our next cold front arriving at some point Monday bringing with it a storm chance. After that, it turns quite chilly.

