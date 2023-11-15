BBB Accredited Business
Heart of Louisiana: Fiddling contest

By Dave McNamara
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JENNINGS, La. (WVUE) - Once a year, Cajun fiddlers of all ages square off in a competition to crown the best players in southwest Louisiana.

The music starts early at an old movie house-turned-community theater on Main Street in Jennings. Contestants are required to play one Cajun waltz and one Cajun two-step of their choice. The Battle of the Bows, put on by the Southwest Louisiana Acoustic Cajun Music Association, is now in its seventh year, and Dave McNamara takes us to hear the dueling sounds in the Heart of Louisiana.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

