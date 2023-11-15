Nicondra: More clouds and passing showers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Expect another dreary day with lots of clouds and passing light rain around. The low pressure sitting offshore will continue to allow for grey skies and drizzle through Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures remain on the cool side as well with highs only in the low 60s. There won’t be much of a temperature spread as overnight lows only fall into the low 60s and upper 50s with all the moisture around. Thursday will still be cloudy, but with less rain coverage. Highs should rebound a bit into the upper 60s. By Friday we can expect a few peaks of sun and the weekend looks great with more sun and temperatures in the low 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.