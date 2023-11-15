BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: More clouds and passing showers

Sun returns for the weekend
Another chance for rain through this afternoon and evening and more possible to start next week.
Another chance for rain through this afternoon and evening and more possible to start next week.(Maxuser | WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Expect another dreary day with lots of clouds and passing light rain around. The low pressure sitting offshore will continue to allow for grey skies and drizzle through Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures remain on the cool side as well with highs only in the low 60s. There won’t be much of a temperature spread as overnight lows only fall into the low 60s and upper 50s with all the moisture around. Thursday will still be cloudy, but with less rain coverage. Highs should rebound a bit into the upper 60s. By Friday we can expect a few peaks of sun and the weekend looks great with more sun and temperatures in the low 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Lee Barnett
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly was detained Friday night (Nov. 11) following an...
Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested after alleged altercation in Kenner
Stream news and weather 24/7
Authorities say 18-year-old Lynell Reynolds, who was found guilty of attempted murder at age...
Judge reverses decision, sentencing teen offender to juvenile life after escape from custody

Latest News

Tropical Development
Monitoring two waves for tropical development in the Atlantic
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Nov. 15
Next 3 Days
Cloudy, cool and drizzly conditions remain for a third day
Evening weather update for Tuesday, Nov. 14