BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

TSA dishes on how to travel with food this Thanksgiving

The TSA shares examples of foods that be stored in a carry on.
The TSA shares examples of foods that be stored in a carry on.(Transportation Security Administration via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are flying for Thanksgiving, the TSA wants you to know you can bring most holiday foods on board, but there are certain foods that need to be checked.

As a general rule, solid foods can fly with you.

Anything that can be poured, spread, sprayed or pumped should be checked, so make sure your special gravy, cranberry sauce and wine go under the plane.

The TSA shares what foods need to be put in a checked bag.
The TSA shares what foods need to be put in a checked bag.(Transportation Security Administration via CNN Newsource)

The agency even has a special list on its MyTSA app that will tell you how to travel with most foods.

If you do bring food on board, make sure to keep it easily accessible. Food items frequently require additional screening at checkpoints.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Lee Barnett
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly was detained Friday night (Nov. 11) following an...
Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested after alleged altercation in Kenner
Stream news and weather 24/7
Authorities say 18-year-old Lynell Reynolds, who was found guilty of attempted murder at age...
Judge reverses decision, sentencing teen offender to juvenile life after escape from custody

Latest News

Gov.-elect Jeff Landry, at podium, introduces Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto, second from right,...
Jeff Landry picks former Trump official, first Black woman for environmental post
FILE -- Iain Armitage, front left, of "Young Sheldon" answers a question as executive...
‘Young Sheldon’ ending after 7 seasons; series finale to air in 2024
Police say a vehicle "blew up" late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Baby killed when vehicle ‘blew up,’ suspect ran off, police say
To get the free reusable cup, you must order a handcrafted holiday beverage at participating...
Red Cup Day at Starbucks is tomorrow – here’s how to get yours
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
Biden, Xi hold first talks in a year. Global conflicts, fentanyl and stable ties top their agenda