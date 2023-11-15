Two men shot Tuesday along North Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were shot Tuesday night (Nov. 14) along a stretch of North Claiborne Avenue in the Treme neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

The ages and conditions of the victims were not immediately disclosed. But the NOPD described the victims as “two adult males found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.”

The men were reported shot just after 6:30 p.m. at the corner of North Claiborne Avenue and Kerlerec Street.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

