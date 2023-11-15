BBB Accredited Business
WANTED: 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting man in St. Rose

St. Charles Parish authorities seek public help to locate Marco Henry Henderson, 16, wanted for...
St. Charles Parish authorities seek public help to locate Marco Henry Henderson, 16, wanted for 2nd Degree Murder in the shooting death of Keron Khalil Briggs in St. Rose.(SCPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man in St. Rose.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. on Tues., Nov. 14 in the 500 block of Turtle Creek Lane.

Deputies responded to reports of gunfire and found 25-year-old Keron Khalil Briggs, of Laplace, inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to the leg and torso at the intersection of River Road and St. Rose Avenue.

Briggs was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses told authorities that Briggs was involved in an argument with someone outside of a vehicle before the shooting happened.

Detectives identified the suspect as 16-year-old Marco Henry Henderson. Henderson is described as being 5′8″ tall, weighing 165 lbs with a slim build. He is wanted for second-degree murder.

St. Charles Parish authorities seek public help to locate Marco Henry Henderson, 16, wanted for...
St. Charles Parish authorities seek public help to locate Marco Henry Henderson, 16, wanted for 2nd Degree Murder in the shooting death of Keron Khalil Briggs in St. Rose.(SCPSO)

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Amanda Buchanan with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at abuchanan@stcharlessheriff.org, (985) 783-6807, or (985) 783-1135. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-903-STOP. A $2,500 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.

